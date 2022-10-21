TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials at a central Florida middle school are asking parents for their help collecting money after a student reportedly stole thousands of dollars from their grandparents and passed it out to other students.

According to Orlando-based news outlet WOFL, Lake Weir Middle School Principal Jason Jacobs sent a message to parents notifying them of a student who passed out a “significant” amount of cash to other students.

“Upon investigation, we uncovered that the student had taken $10,000 from their grandparents and passed it out amongst their peers,” the message read. “Parents, we need your help.”

Jacobs said students are encouraged to return the stolen funds to the school.

“We would like to recover this money for the grandparents. If you speak with your children and if they have received money from the student, please turn it in to our school resource officers,” the message added.

Students will not face any consequences for turning in the money, the news outlet reported.