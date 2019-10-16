Florida student saved by SRO, nurse after heart stops

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNN/WCTV) – A school resource officer and nurse are being hailed as heroes after saving the life of a Florida student.

They were able to revive 14-year-old MJ Crumity after his heart stopped in gym class last week.

Crumity’s body was found lifeless on the school’s gym floor. The school resource officer, Joseph Knight, received the call and immediately called for help from school nurse, Annie Dyke.

“They are saying he is not breathing and you are just saying I got to get there, got to get there, got to get there to help him,” Annie Dyke, school health coordinator.

MJ’s pacemaker had failed and his heart had stopped.

“You still replay it a million times in your head and analyze different scenarios and you think is there anything more I could have done…and you just come to the realization that we did what we could with the equipment we had available,” Knight said.

After Knight and Dyke used an automatic defibrillator and did chest compressions, they were able to bring the 14-year-old back to life.

“My son died on that floor, and you revived him y’all — it was so heartbreaking,” Stacy Davis, MJ’s mom, said. “I can say if it wasn’t for them he would not be alive. Even the doctor says the reactionary time was what made a difference.”

Now, MJ is healthy and strong, a sight his new heroes never thought they would see.

“We have told him that he is a walking miracle and that God has special plans for him,” Dyke said. “He is here for a reason. I hope whatever he wants, that his dreams come true.”

