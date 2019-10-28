Florida student robbery in school parking garage caught on camera

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – Students on one Florida campus are on high alert after a student was robbed inside a school parking deck with the entire incident caught on camera.

Security video from inside Florida International University’s parking deck shows a black car parked in front of a white vehicle.

FIU police say a man got out the vehicle and robbed a male student at gunpoint.

Moments later, the robber gets back in the car just before the student jumps on top, holding on for dear life.

FIU police believe two robbers followed the student from a nearby ATM, with the student luring them back on campus out of fear for his safety.

The robbers got away with the student’s money. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured.

“The person who got of the car who scuffled with the victim was a young black man with short dreadlocks and dark clothes,” said FIU Police Captain Delrish Moss. “The caution would be for people in that area to be a lot more aware of what’s going on because that’s obviously where they spotted our victim and followed him from.”

