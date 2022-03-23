PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the four Palm Beach County students hit by a car while waiting for a school bus Tuesday morning, died, according to WPTV.

The students were rushed to the hospital following the accident, and WPTV reports one of the high school students passed away from her injuries at 2:30 Wednesday morning.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said around 7 a.m., the driver lost control of their car and drove onto the sidewalk, hitting the students. Charges against the driver are pending.

One student has critical injuries and the other two remain in the hospital in serious condition, according to the sheriff’s office.