Florida student accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools

Craig McFarland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A student at Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville has been accepted into all eight Ivy League schools.

Craig McFarland has a 4.98 grade point average and has never gotten a “B” on his report card. But he’s not sure which college he’ll choose because the coronavirus pandemic has cut into campus visits.

McFarland’s letter from Yale arrived first. Then other offers poured in, from Harvard, Princeton, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania, Brown, Dartmouth and Cornell.

He plans to pursue a career in either medicine or law.

His mother says she’s very proud. A single mom of three kids, she says she doesn’t accept B as a grade because she knows they can bring her As. 

