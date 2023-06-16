MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami stripper was arrested after investigators said she stole a patron’s wallet and charged $62,000 on his credit cards.

According to a Miami-Dade police report obtained by WPLG, a man visited Playmates Club, located at 3875 Shipping Avenue, last week and requested Yannelin Rivera-Bosaw, 34, and five other women to strip and entertain him during his time there.

The report said Rivera-Bosaw danced for the man privately and the other five women later joined in.

Police said Rivera-Bosaw “constantly” gave the man tequila shots, which led him to become drunk quickly. He then lost the ability to stand up and walk out.

While the man remained in the “VIP seat,” police said Rivera-Bosaw took his wallet and cell phone as she distracted him by rubbing up against him along with the five other women.

Detectives said the women continued to tell the man the drinks “were on the house” as he became dizzy.

When the man left the club around 4 a.m., he said he realized credit cards in his wallet were missing.

The next day, the man said his missing credit cards were scanned using phone applications and $62,345.91 was transferred and paid to Playmates Bar and Grill and Triple Vision, WPLG reported.

The report said six PayPal transactions were transferred from his cell phone to Rivera-Bosaw’s bank account, which he did not authorize. He later found Rivera-Bosaw’s phone number in his cell phone when he tried to cancel the PayPal charges.

When detectives spoke with Rivera-Bosaw, they said her story was inconsistent after she said there were five other women involved but she didn’t know their names.

Detectives said they later found text messages Rivera-Bosaw sent to her friend and husband that showed pictures of the PayPal transactions and her complaining that one account was canceled.

According to court records, Rivera-Bosaw is facing charges of committing an organized scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of a credit card for $100 or more, grand theft and selling narcotics without a prescription.