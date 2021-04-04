Florida street race leads to death of 11-year-old girl

Florida
FOUR CORNERS, Fla. (WESH)— An 11-year-old girl is dead after two street racers caused a crash Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m., Florida Highway patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash near U.S. 192 and Secret Lake.

Investigators said a Dodge Charger, driven by a 17-year-old, and a Kia Optima, driven by a 19-year-old, were racing on U.S.-192 when the driver of the Dodge Charger failed to slow down and hit the back of a Toyota Rav4.

The Dodge went off the road an hit a speed limit sign, the Toyota collided with a median warning sign and the Kia was hit by debris.

An 11-year-old girl and a 35- and 23-year-old women were inside of the Toyota. The occupants were transported to the hospital, where the child died. The women are in serious condition.

Neither of the drivers that were street racing were injured.

