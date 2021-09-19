Florida state trooper dies of COVID-19 complications, officials say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A state trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol has died of COVID-19 complications, according to a Sunday release by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and Florida Highway Patrol Acting Director Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson released a joint statement announcing the death of FHP Trooper Brian Pingry in Lee County:

“It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of one of our own – Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Pingry. Trooper Pingry was a highly regarded member of the Florida Highway Patrol for more than seven years and will be truly missed by the entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family. We send our deepest condolences to the Pingry family – please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and FHP Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson

Pingry worked with the Florida Highway Patrol in Troop F – Fort Myers for more than seven years, serving as a field training officer for new troopers.