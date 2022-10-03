TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, warned people not to “disaster sight-see” in areas devastated by Hurricane Ian.

During a Monday morning briefing on recovery efforts, Guthrie warned people to not go into unsafe regions to see the wreckage for themselves.

“Anybody that is just coming into an area to see the damage needs to leave the area so that first responders can do their job,” he said.

He also warned people not to fly drones in areas where first responders are conducting rescue and recovery operations.

“Helicopters will have to cease operations until we identify where the drone is being operated from and take that drone out of service,” Guthrie said.