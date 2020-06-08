Florida State sends out shelter-in-place alert as officers search for possibly armed suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida State University is asking those on its main campus in Tallahassee to shelter in place as officers chase a man who might be armed with a handgun.

Shortly before noon Monday, the university sent an alert to students and staff warning them of a “dangerous or life-threatening” situation on campus.

An updated alert said that officers were in pursuit of a man in the area of Stadium Drive and Jackson Bluff Road.

The man is wearing shorts, but no T-Shirt and may be armed with a handgun, according to the alert.

Those on campus are advised to shelter in place until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

