TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida State University is asking those on its main campus in Tallahassee to shelter in place as officers chase a man who might be armed with a handgun.
Shortly before noon Monday, the university sent an alert to students and staff warning them of a “dangerous or life-threatening” situation on campus.
An updated alert said that officers were in pursuit of a man in the area of Stadium Drive and Jackson Bluff Road.
The man is wearing shorts, but no T-Shirt and may be armed with a handgun, according to the alert.
Those on campus are advised to shelter in place until further notice.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Florida State sends out shelter-in-place alert as officers search for possibly armed suspect
- Florida coronavirus: 966 reported COVID-19 cases snaps 5 day streak of 1,000+
- Schumer calls for probe into Florida’s broken unemployment system
- Publix donates $1M to Urban League after George Floyd’s death
- National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hit Orlando area