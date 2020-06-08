Florida State sends out shelter-in-place alert as officers search for possibly armed suspect

Two students walk across an open space on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla., Friday April 30, 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida State University is asking those on its main campus in Tallahassee to shelter in place as officers chase a man who might be armed with a handgun.

Shortly before noon Monday, the university sent an alert to students and staff warning them of a “dangerous or life-threatening” situation on campus.

An updated alert said that officers were in pursuit of a man in the area of Stadium Drive and Jackson Bluff Road.

The man is wearing shorts, but no T-Shirt and may be armed with a handgun, according to the alert.

Those on campus are advised to shelter in place until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

