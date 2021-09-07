Florida shop owner wins $1M scratch-off prize on 1st day of new business

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 46-year-old Callahan man recently realized two dreams in one day: opening his own business with his wife — and becoming a $1 million scratch-off winner.

The Florida Lottery announced Brian Woodle, who chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000, purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 540251 U.S. Highway 1 in Callahan.

The man told the Lottery staff that he stopped at the convenience to pick up a few things at the end of the first day of business at the auto repair shop he and his wife just opened in Nassau County.

“I love working on vehicles and it has always been my dream to own my own repair shop,” he explained. “At the end of our first day I stopped by Circle K to get a few things and picked up a Lottery ticket; just like that we won a million bucks!”

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.