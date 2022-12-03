PALM BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputy was killed while off-duty Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said 23-year-old Austin Walsh was killed ‘accidentally’ in an incident that happened in Palm Bay. They did not share any details about the incident or Walsh’s death.

Deputies said the Palm Bay Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the incident.

Deputy Walsh joined the sheriff’s office at age 18, after spending several years in the Explorers youth program.

“At this time, we ask that you keep Austin, his family, our agency, and our entire community in your thoughts and prayers as we collectively face the most difficult of times,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote.

The sheriff’s office said more details about the deputy’s death will be released.