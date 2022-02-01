‘Incarceration celebration:’ Florida deputies celebrate after getting rid of troublesome inmate

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office broke out the ice cream and cake to say good riddance to a problematic inmate Friday.

The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook that after 3 and a half years, convicted killer Kimberly Kessler was relocated to the Florida Women’s Reception Center Friday morning.

Kessler was sentenced to life in prison for killing hairdresser Joleen Cummings, who worked at the same hair salon as Kessler. Her body was never found.

But aside from being a murderer, the sheriff’s office said Kessler was a troublesome inmate in the county jail, having cost taxpayers $215,000 for her suicide watch, medical, transportation, and food costs.

Courtesy: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

The NCSO said their staff decided to celebrate with an “Incarceration Relocation Celebration,” saying they’re “glad they no longer have to deal with her.”