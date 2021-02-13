Florida sheriff’s office: Call us if your ex-Valentine has an outstanding warrant

pink handcuffs (adobe spark)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A sheriff’s office in Florida is offering a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special” to local residents: A phone number for you to turn in your ex-Valentine if they have an outstanding warrant.

The tongue-in-cheek post by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office calls on lovers scorned to turn in their ex-Valentine if by chance they have an outstanding warrant.

The sheriff’s office says it’ll give your ex a “memorable time” in the form of a one night’s stay in their detention facility with a “fancy feast” from the jail cafeteria.

“Help us give your ex loved one a unforgettable night…Operators are standing by for your call!”

That phone number is 904-225-5174.

