BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida sheriff’s K-9 welcomed 10 bloodhound puppies on Tuesday evening.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Daisy Mae delivered six male and four female pups. The puppies’ father, Blue, is also with the agency.

The sheriff’s office said most of the puppies will be trained by the K-9 unit to search for missing children and seniors with Alzheimer’s. Two of the puppies will help start a new initiative with the Brevard Zoo and be a part of a bloodhound exhibit.

“This new exhibit has been in the works for about 6 months and was only waiting on one thing to get started…Daisy Mae becoming a mom!!” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the exhibit that includes the two puppies will give visitors a look at the bloodhounds’ abilities and provide parents with the resources they need to build their own “child safety kit” to help keep their kids safe.