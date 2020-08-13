Florida sheriff facing felony charge after sex scandal investigation

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clay County Sheriff has been charged with a felony after being given an ultimatum by a special prosecutor to either resign or be arrested.
According to First Coast News, Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels faces four charges including tampering with evidence, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts of making false statements to a law enforcement officer stemming from a sex scandal investigation
Daniels has been under scrutiny from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for more than a year after he was accused of ordering one of his deputies to illegally arrest his former mistress for stalking in 2019.
