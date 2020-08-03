ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a Burger King worker was fatally shot after a dispute over a delay in a food order.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter in a news release Sunday as 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes.
Authorities say he is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The victim was identified as 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua Jr., who had only recently begun working at the restaurant.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Do they really work? Putting UV sanitizers to the test
- Florida sheriff: Burger King worker shot, killed in waiting dispute
- Scientists study coronavirus outbreaks among minks in Europe
- Man finds alligator swimming in his pool
- Teen loses both parents days apart to COVID-19