BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida animal shelter rescued 13 dachshunds after their owner died.

The SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center said the man left behind many animals on his property. Several of his friends were able to take more than half of his dogs and a few rescues took farm animals and birds, leaving 13 dachshunds and four cats needing help.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office dropped the dogs and cats off with SPCA so the rescue could care for them.

The SPCA said all of the dogs and cats have several steps to go through before they will be available for adoption.

Once the animals are ready to be adopted, the rescue said it will make a post on its Facebook page and on its website.