LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Florida sex offender killed in prison attack

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nelson Sanderson (Source: Florida Department of Corrections)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 79-year-old man was killed by another inmate last week at a Florida prison.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that Nelson Sanderson was pronounced dead Aug. 17 following an attack at the Century Correctional Institute in Escambia County.

Records show he was serving two life sentences for sex offenses involving a juvenile.

Officials declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the attack or to name the attacker.

The homicide investigation is being conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement with assistance from the Department of Corrections Office of Inspector General.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss