Florida sex offender killed in attack by other inmate

Florida

Florida Department of Corrections

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A 79-year-old man was killed by another inmate last week at a Florida prison, officials said.

Nelson Sanderson was pronounced dead Aug. 17 following an attack at the Century Correctional Institute in Escambia County, the Pensacola News Journal reported. He was serving two life sentences for sex offenses involving a juvenile, according to the Florida Department of Corrections records.

Officials declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the attack or to name the attacker.

The homicide investigation is being conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement with assistance from the Department of Corrections Office of Inspector General.

