Florida sex offender asked 14-year-old girl for sex while she walked home from school, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in Deltona after he allegedly asked a 14-year-old girl for sex while she was on her way home from school, a release said.

Deputies said that Shane Winemiller, 49, offered the girl $50 to have sex with him while she was walking home.

Winemiller is a registered sex offender for crimes he committed in Hillsborough County in 1992.

Investigators identified Winemiller as the suspect after a Deltona resident recognized him from a surveillance photo in a VSO Facebook post.

Deputies said the resident had seen Winemiller on his own security camera video.

After getting the new footage, deputies searched the area and found Winemiller riding a bicycle around a neighborhood.

Using a surveillance footage and the teenage girl’s testimony, deputies identified the sex offender as their suspect and arrested him. Winemiller denied the allegation.

The 49-year-old was charged with aggravated stalking of a minor and lewd or lascivious battery by encouraging a minor to engage in prostitution or sexual activity. He was also charged for not having an ID that showed his sex offender status.

Winemiller was previously convicted for sexual battery and unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.