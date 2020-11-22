Florida sergeant, former Marine dies after contracting COVID-19

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) —A Seminole County Sheriff’s Office sergeant and military veteran who had been diagnosed with coronavirus died on Saturday.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant James LaRue, of the Department of Corrections, passed away Saturday morning.

LaRue was a member of the United States Marine Corps and was discharged in 1996. LaRue began his service with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in 1999 as a Detention Deputy Trainee.

He was promoted to Sergeant in 2010. During his career, he received many recognitions, including a Live-Saving Award in 2017, officials said.

While it is not believed LaRue contracted COVID-19 while working at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility, the sheriff’s office will treat his passing as a ‘Line of Duty Death.’

We ask that you please keep the LaRue family and all of the members of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Sgt. LaRue was a beloved member of the agency and will be deeply missed.