Florida Senators Rubio, Scott vote against objections to Biden election

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s two Republican senators have voted to reject an objection to the certification of Joe Biden’s election to the presidency.

The 93-6 vote came following Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol by thousands of pro-President Trump supporters.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Rubio said he understood why some of his colleagues wanted to fight the certification, claiming that the news media favored Biden during the campaign and that states illegally changed their voting laws.

Rubio added that while Rebublicans knew their challenges wouldn’t stop Biden from becoming president they were hoping to make a symbolic point with their efforts.

“But today, a woman died here,” he said, referred to a San Diego woman shot to death when pro-Trump rioters breached the U.S. Capitol building. “Police officers were hurt here. Now is not the time for that kind of message.”

Rubio later took to the Senate Floor relaying a similar message which you can view in its entirety in the player above.