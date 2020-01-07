Florida senator wants to make day after Halloween a school holiday

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Miami-Dade Senator wants Florida students to get the day after Halloween off to ease off their sugar high with a new bill proposed by Sen. Annette Taddeo.

The proposal bill (SB 1462) says that each school district would designate the day after Halloween as a school holiday unless Halloween lands on a Friday or a Saturday.

The bill comes after multiple petitions were proposed to cancel school the day following Halloween for students in Hillsborough and Polk Counties receiving over 100,000 signatures combined.

If passed the proposed bill would take effect on July 1, 2020.