Florida Senate passes budget that wouldn’t punish school districts over student mask mandates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Let the Florida budget negotiations begin.

The Florida Senate unanimously passed a nearly $109 billion spending plan Thursday with virtually no debate the day after the House passed a $105 billion plan after two hours of contentious debate.

The two sides now have until March 8 to agree on a budget to send to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis if they want to finish the annual 60-day session on time.

One big difference between the spending proposals is that the House wants to divert $200 million from 12 school districts including Sarasota County and Hillsborough County Schools that imposed mask mandates despite an order by the governor not to.

The budget proposal would take $200 million from the 12 districts that enforced mask mandates last fall and re-direct those funds to the 55 others that did not.

The Senate budget wouldn’t punish the districts.

Gov. DeSantis has called for families to be able to sue if they have a child who “was illegally forced-masked this year in Florida.” The governor cited “any negative effects of it, if they have speech problems, if they have emotional problems, physical problems.”

“They flouted the law and they should be liable for the consequences of their actions,” DeSantis said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.