Florida Senate passes bill to block local bans on sunscreen

(AP) – Florida cities and counties wouldn’t be able to ban sunscreens that contain ingredients some researchers say could harm coral reefs, under legislation approved by the state Senate.

The 25-14 vote on Wednesday came after no debate or discussion on the bill.

Republican Sen. Rob Bradley sponsored the legislation after Key West approved a sunscreen ban that’s set to go into effect next year.

While coral reefs are a vital part of the city’s economy and environment, Bradley has said his goal is to protect people.

