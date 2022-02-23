Florida Senate confirms Joseph Ladapo as Surgeon General

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Senate on Wednesday confirmed Dr. Joseph Ladapo as the state’s surgeon general, despite complaints from Democrats over his positions on how to address the ongoing pandemic, and his medical philosophy.

Ladapo won confirmation on a straight party-line vote of 24-15 with all Republicans voting yes and every Democrat voting no.

Following his appointment as State Surgeon General, Ladapo quickly made headlines for how he had rewritten and adjusted state policy for COVID-19 in education. While state leaders have been supportive of Ladapo, Democratic lawmakers have not been as receptive.

In January, elected Democratic members of a state Senate committee walked out in protest mid-hearing.

Ladapo was appointed by Gov. DeSantis in September.