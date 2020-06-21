Florida sees rise in background checks for gun purchases

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida is seeing a dramatic rise in the number of background checks for gun purchases. That comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Florida has processed 30,657 background checks in the week after Floyd’s May 25 death, after a police officer pressed his knee against the black man’s neck.

The number of background checks was twice the number for the same period last year.

To purchase a gun in Florida, buyers must usually undergo a background check.

