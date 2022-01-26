Florida seeks to stop the arrival of immigrants to state

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — All Florida government agencies would be prohibited from doing business with transportation companies that bring immigrants who are in the country illegally into the state under a priority bill for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The legislation received its first approval Monday from the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The bill is DeSantis’ effort to keep the federal government from sending people crossing the Mexican border illegally to Florida.

DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has repeatedly criticized President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. Opponents said the measure could prevent children from being reunited with parents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss