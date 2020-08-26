LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Florida seeks to boost unemployment benefits $300 a week

Florida

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NBC News Channel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is applying to participate in a new federal unemployment assistance program to boost benefits another $300 a week.

DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday, saying he’s applying to participate in the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

People currently receiving at least $100 in benefits and who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic can be eligible for another $300 a week.

Once approved, benefits will be retroactive to Aug. 1.

“On behalf of Floridians who are continuing to face challenges finding employment, I would like to thank President Trump for providing additional funding while they get back on their feet,” said DeSantis. “We appreciate the opportunity to provide this temporary assistance through the Lost Wages Assistance program.”

The Lost Wages Assistance Program was created by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss