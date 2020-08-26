Florida seeks to boost unemployment benefits $300 a week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is applying to participate in a new federal unemployment assistance program to boost benefits another $300 a week.

DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday, saying he’s applying to participate in the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

People currently receiving at least $100 in benefits and who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic can be eligible for another $300 a week.

Once approved, benefits will be retroactive to Aug. 1.

“On behalf of Floridians who are continuing to face challenges finding employment, I would like to thank President Trump for providing additional funding while they get back on their feet,” said DeSantis. “We appreciate the opportunity to provide this temporary assistance through the Lost Wages Assistance program.”

The Lost Wages Assistance Program was created by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month.

