TALLAHASEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Election results in Florida set the standard across the nation, according to Florida’s chief election officer.

“We are again the example for the nation on having results and having results timely, which increases confidence – which is our goal,” Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said.

Over 2 million voters participated in Tuesday’s primaries, and Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to boast the most secure election in 2020. A little over a month ago, he announced the creation of the Office of Election Crimes and Security. The new agency, under the secretary of state, plans to crack down on voter fraud.

“With the creation of the new office, I’m in review of our entire procedure and how we do that,” Byrd explained.

As midterm elections approach, Tuesday’s primaries set the stage for what Floridians can expect in November.

“The good news for voters to recognize is it’s not too late to fix some problems before the general election in November,” political analyst Susan MacManus said.

The primary election results will not be official until they’re certified on Sept. 1 by the elections canvassing commission.