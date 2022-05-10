TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seminole County high school is facing backlash from its students for covering up yearbook photos of them protesting the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, WESH reported.

The photos in Lyman High School’s yearbook show students holding rainbow flags and “Love is Love” signs during a walkout protesting the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, which occurred in March, before Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the legislation into law.

According to a petition on Change.org, the photos will be covered with stickers before the yearbooks are given to seniors.

The school’s principal said the changes were made to “assure the yearbook meets all aspects of Seminole County School Board policies, particularly as it pertains to non-school sponsored events.”

“Unfortunately, the pictures and descriptions that depicted this event did not meet school board policy and were not caught earlier in the review process. Rather than reprinting the yearbook at substantial cost and delay, we have elected to cover the material that is out of compliance with board policy so that yearbooks can be distributed as soon as possible,” Principal Michael Hunter wrote in a message students.

But the publication’s staffer says the school has never censored them before.

“When my teacher first told me [about the cover] I was just completely shocked,” said the yearbook’s co-editor Skye Tiedemann. “Every single morning on the announcements Mr. Hunter says that we are historic, we are diverse and we are inclusive and clearly in our yearbook we are trying to portray that with the LGBTQ community.”

The students created a Change.org petition calling for the school to not cover the photos. The #STOPtheSTICKERS has more than 300 signatures, just 200 short of its goal.