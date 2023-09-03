TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A teacher in South Florida was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

Officials identified the school teacher as Maria Cruz, who taught math and Spanish at Doral Academy.

Miami-Dade Police also found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, along with another man with a gunshot wound, and a woman who was uninjured.

The two injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to the report.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the loss of our cherished Ms. Maria Cruz,” Doral Academy Principal Eleonora Cuesta said in a statement obtained by WTVJ. “Her compassion, commitment, and love for her students have left an indelible mark on us all. In these difficult times, our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with her daughters.”

The Principal said the students will have additional support and counselors on campus to assist with navigating the loss.

WTVJ reported that a neighbor near the crime scene heard gunshots from inside his home and rushed over to see what was going on. He later called 911.