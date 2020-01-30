Florida school group possibly exposed to virus confined to home

Breaking News
Florida

Passengers wear protective masks to protect against the spread of the Coronavirus as they arrive at the Los Angeles International Airport, California, on January 22, 2020. – A new virus that has killed nine people, infected hundreds and has already reached the US could mutate and spread, China warned on January 22, as authorities urged people to steer clear of Wuhan, the city at the heart of the outbreak.(Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Thirty students and three teachers from a Florida school are confined to their homes as they await word on whether they may have been exposed to a deadly viral disease while attending a four-day conference at Yale University.

The interim director of The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens told parents in a letter that a backlog at the only U.S. lab testing for the virus means the group will remain on home confinement at least through Friday because of a backlog at the only U.S. lab testing for the virus.

The news comes as worldwide concern continues to grow over the spread of the viral disease. China announced Thursday there have been 170 deaths from the virus and over 7,000 cases of the infection.

