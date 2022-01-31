Florida school district no longer providing excused absences for students worried about Covid-19

Papers on desks by window in classroom at university

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A Florida school district implemented a big change on Monday for parents keeping their kids home due to fears about COVID-19.

“We can no longer provide excused absences for those voluntarily keeping their children at home due to the pandemic,” Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said in a letter to parents.

The change in the district’s absentee policy goes into effect Monday.

OCPS had been allowing parents who were concerned about COVID-19 to voluntarily keep their kids home and it would be considered an excused absence because cases were surging right after winter break.

The district says that was putting a big strain on teachers, who had to keep up with assignments for those absent students. The absence policy will not change for sick children who are being asked to stay home.

Masks are still required for all adults on campus, including teachers and parents, and they’re strongly recommended for students.