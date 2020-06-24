Florida school district bans Confederate flag in new code of conduct

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CNN Newsource) – The School District of Indian River County voted 4-0 in approval of the new code of conduct Tuesday night.

According to NBC affiliate WPTV, Merchon Green the chairman of the school district’s Equity Committee explained this is something the community has been urging the school board to do for years.

“If NASCAR can ban the Confederate flag, surely the School District of Indian River County can,” Green said.

She explained that board members in 2017 considered a ban, but due to concerns over freedom of expression, a ban never made it on the books.

“Black people see the confederate flag like the swastika,” Green said.

This comes after years of issues related to the flag on school campuses.

In 2015, cell phone video captured a student ripping a Confederate flag from another student’s truck, which prompted an investigation.

In 2017, the NAACP got further involved when fliers were passed around a school with offensive comments, such as stating “the south will rise again.”

Under the new code of conduct students may not wear clothing, jewelry, posters, stickers, flyers or buttons with a Confederate flag on it.