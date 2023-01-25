The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brevard County school custodian was arrested after he allegedly threatened to cut a student “into pieces” with a razor blade.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WESH, custodian James Baillargeon, 26, was working in a bathroom at Space Coast Junior/Senior High School.

A student who had gone to the bathroom said Baillargeon threatened him with a razor blade that was used as a tool to learn gum and stickers off the schools’ floors.

The student told investigators that Baillargeon followed him after he left the bathroom and threatened to “cut him into pieces,” according to the affidavit.

The student told a teacher about the incident and multiple students in the hallway said they heard Baillargeon threaten the student.

When investigators talked to Baillargeon, he told them the student made a comment as he was plunging a toilet in the bathroom.

Baillargeon admitted to having “trouble with students not respecting him,” the affidavit said.

Baillargeon faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm and exhibiting a weapon on school property.