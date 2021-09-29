Florida school bus driver swerves to avoid hitting cat, crashes into mailbox

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A bus driver, 26 students, and, presumably, a cat, are all safe after a school bus crash in Clay County.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the school bus was traveling eastbound on Whisper Creek Boulevard near Ravens Trace Lane in Middleburg at around 7:45 a.m.

The report says a cat ran across the road in front of the school bus, causing the driver to veer left, then back right, to avoid hitting the animal. The swerving caused the right rear side of the bus to crash into a mailbox.

There were 26 children on board the school bus at the time of the collision.

Thankfully, no one suffered any injuries.