Florida school bus driver accused of sending 5-year-old to use stranger’s bathroom

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —What do you do when a 5-year-old has a bathroom emergency on a school bus?

A local mother said she is furious about how her child’s bus driver solved the problem.

Robyn Kitt’s 5-year-old daughter goes to kindergarten at Mila Elementary School on Merritt Island.

It’s an out-of-area school for her, so the bus ride is long.

On Friday, the little girl had to go to the bathroom.

At a bus stop, the driver and assistant asked the mother of another student if the girl could use their bathroom.

“And then proceeded to allow my child off the bus into a stranger’s home. This stranger was not a classmate. Allowed her to use that individual’s restroom and then allowed her back onto the bus,” Kitt said.

The bus driver’s assistant accompanied the girl into the home.

The district says the correct policy is to stop at a public restroom.

The driver and assistant have been counseled.

