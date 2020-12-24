Florida Santa catches waves off Cocoa Beach

Florida
Posted: / Updated:

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – Before heading out for Christmas, Santa Claus caught some waves in Florida!

Santa grabbed his surf board and headed into the ocean in Cocoa Beach Thursday morning.

Usually, he invites hundreds of his “helpers,” and they all surf in their red suits.

Due to the pandemic, Santa went solo this year.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss