Florida Santa catches waves off Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – Before heading out for Christmas, Santa Claus caught some waves in Florida!
Santa grabbed his surf board and headed into the ocean in Cocoa Beach Thursday morning.
Usually, he invites hundreds of his “helpers,” and they all surf in their red suits.
Due to the pandemic, Santa went solo this year.
