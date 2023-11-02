CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) — A roofing company in Cape Coral is bringing out the big guns. Literally.

The owners of Roof EZ announced a Thanksgiving special that is turning heads in Southwest Florida. Anyone who purchases a new roof during the month of November will get a frozen turkey and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Facebook reportedly removed the original post about the sale so, the company created another version on Wednesday.

“The turkey will get you all sitting at the table so you can spend time together. The roof will protect your home, and the AR-15 will protect your family,” Jason Polly, President of Roof EZ told NBC affiliate WBBH.

Polly told the news station that the offer couldn’t be better for his customers this Thanksgiving.

“I actually saw this idea; a company actually did it in Alabama,” he said. “I figured, hey, we’re in Florida. This is the most Florida thing you can do. Let’s do it.”

WBBH reported that if you want the deal, you’ll have to go through the same steps you would if you were actually purchasing a firearm.

The company said Shoot Center in Cape Coral is helping them facilitate the promotion.

“You got to get a background check. You can’t have any felonies,” Polly told WBBH. “Once you pass your background check, you can go pick it up in three days.”

Polly said if customers don’t want the AR-15, they will get $500 off their roof, which is how much the gun costs.