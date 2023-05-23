DELTONA, Fla. (WFLA) — A roof worker was killed in what is believed to be a lightning strike in Deltona, authorities said.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Edvin J. Velasquez Cinto, 24, was working on the roof of a Deltona home Monday afternoon when the incident happened.

Witnesses told deputies he was standing on the roof when a lightning bolt struck him, causing him to fall on the concrete ground.

First responders arrived shortly before 2 p.m. and took Velasquez Cinto to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While the evidence from the scene and the victim’s body are consistent with a lightning strike, a medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.