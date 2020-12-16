Florida rolls out COVID-19 vaccinations in nursing homes

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Nursing homes around Florida began inoculating patients and staff Wednesday against COVID-19 with doses of the first U.S.-approved vaccine against the disease that has killed more than 20,000 people in the state.

At the John Knox Village near Fort Lauderdale, 90 of the 100 residents of its skilled-nursing facility were set for vaccination later Wednesday. Such homes have borne the brunt of the state’s outbreak, with 7,765 of its 20,365 confirmed deaths reported there.

Florida is receiving about 180,000 doses of the initial Pfizer vaccine approved for emergency use, and hospitals around the state began vaccinating frontline health workers Monday.

