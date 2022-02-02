Florida road-rage shooting caught on camera

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wild video shows a driver pulling out his weapon and getting into a gunfight with another driver in the middle of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County.

The shooting happened at around 7 a.m on June 21, 2021, near Northwest 151st Street.

The video shows the moments Eric Popper pulled out his gun and shot at the other driver several times while traveling southbound down the highway in what the Florida Highway Patrol called a road rage incident.

Popper said he was fired at first, and used his weapon in self-defense. In the 911 call Popper makes at the end of the footage, he tells the operator, “I was just shot at, my car was just hit, I returned fire back at the individual.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s arrest report, the other driver said he threw a water bottle at Popper’s car and said he did not have a firearm.

Popper faces felony charges including aggravated assault with a firearm. According to local reports, Popper was a civilian fire inspector with Miami Beach and resigned following the incident.

His attorney, Robert Gershman, says that his client was not guilty and was justified in his actions. According to Gershman, the sound of the water bottle hitting the car precipitated Popper to act in self defense.