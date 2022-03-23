ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A ride-share driver shot a passenger who attacked his girlfriend in the car early Tuesday morning in Orlando, a WESH 2 News report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the news site, the driver saw a passenger, who was identified as Daniel Pacheco, hit his girlfriend a couple times, including on her head during the ride.

The driver then told Pacheo to get out of the car, also warning him she had a gun, according to WESH. When Pacheo got out of the car, he charged the driver, who then shot him.

Pacheo was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition according to WESH. He is also charged with battery dating violence, deputies told WESH.