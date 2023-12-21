TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A restaurant in Florida was recently recognized for having one of the best dishes in the country.

The New York Times compiled a list of “23 of the Best American Dishes of 2023” after sending reporters and editors to hundreds of restaurants in dozens of states in search of delicious dishes.

“Each year as we travel the country to scout out candidates for our many best-restaurant lists — whether the big national listing in the early fall or the new “best of” city lists we’ve begun rolling out — our reporters and editors eat hundreds of meals in dozens of states. Inevitably we come across that one dish that we almost wish we’d ordered two of, and wish we could find closer to home,” the New York Times said.

The Katherine in Fort Lauderdale was highlighted on the New York Times list for its Thai red curry yellowtail.

The newspaper reported that the restaurant opened last year and is named after owner Timon Balloo’s wife and business partner, Marissa Katherine.

“The Katherine is what happened when Timon Balloo realized that a neighborhood bistro near his home in Broward County, comfortably removed from the pressures of Miami, was exactly the kind of restaurant he needed at this stage of his life,” the New York Times reported. “This curry seafood dish nods to Ms. Balloo’s Thai-Colombian heritage and is a delicious example of the kitchen’s worldly South Florida sensibility.”

The restaurant is located at 723 East Broward Boulevard and is open from Wednesday through Sunday. If you want to try out The Katherine’s dish, you can make a reservation on the restaurant’s website.