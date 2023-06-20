TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando restaurant topped the list of the best award-winning restaurants in the United States, according to a report by Trips to Discover.

The travel website said it evaluated 3-Star Michelin, Five-Star Forbes, and AAA restaurants by using customer reviews and ratings from Google and TripAdvisor to come up with the list.

Topping the list is Orlando’s Victoria & Albert’s which is located within Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

“A crowning jewel in the culinary world, this restaurant proudly wears its Five-Star badge from Forbes Travel Guide and AAA Five-Diamond honor with grace and elegance,” Trips to Discover said. “Victoria and Albert’s is a highly regarded destination, with the vast majority of reviewers describing the experience as fabulous, memorable, and perfect. Reviewers highly praise the acclaimed tasting menu that caters to specific dietary needs.”

The prix-fixe menu starts at $295 per person for this upscale dining experience.

Here is a look at the top 10 award-winning restaurants in the U.S., according to Trips to Discover.