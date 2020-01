ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)— An Orlando-area Italian restaurant is taking on a unique new mission.

The Meatball Shoppe says it is about to become the only dementia-friendly restaurant in Central Florida.

The owners recently learned about how difficult the dining process can be for those living with dementia.

They spoke about their mission to WESH 2’s Amanda Dukes.

