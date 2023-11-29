TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you want a slice of the best pizza in Florida, you’ll have to travel to Gainesville. Satchel’s Pizza was named the top place to grab a slice of pizza in the state, according to Taste of Home.

The ranking highlighted Satchel’s Pizza’s custom pie.

“Feeling creative? Embrace your inner foodie at Satchel’s Pizza, where you can make custom creations with unexpected toppings like tempeh, ground beef and more,” Taste of Home reported.

The pizzeria is located at 1800 Northeast 23rd Avenue, which is just minutes from the University of Florida.

The report also highlighted pizzerias across the United States. Here is Taste of Home’s list of the best pizzas in each state: