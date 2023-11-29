TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you want a slice of the best pizza in Florida, you’ll have to travel to Gainesville. Satchel’s Pizza was named the top place to grab a slice of pizza in the state, according to Taste of Home.

The ranking highlighted Satchel’s Pizza’s custom pie.

“Feeling creative? Embrace your inner foodie at Satchel’s Pizza, where you can make custom creations with unexpected toppings like tempeh, ground beef and more,” Taste of Home reported.

The pizzeria is located at 1800 Northeast 23rd Avenue, which is just minutes from the University of Florida.

The report also highlighted pizzerias across the United States. Here is Taste of Home’s list of the best pizzas in each state:

LocationRestaurantBest Pizza
Birmingham, AlabamaPost Office PiesMake Your Own
Anchorage, AlaskaMoose’s Tooth Pub and PizzeriaB.L.T Pizza
Phoenix, ArizonaPizzeria BiancoRosa Pizza
Little Rock, ArkansasDamgoode PiesUnderdog Pizza
Los Angeles, CaliforniaPizzeria MozzaGoat Cheese, Leeks, Scallions,
Garlic and Bacon Pizza
Denver, ColoradoIan’s PizzaMacaroni and Cheese Pizza
New Haven, ConnecticutFrank Pepe Pizzeria NapoletanaWhite Clam Pizza
Greenville, DelawarePizza by ElizabethSaint Pizza
Atlanta, GeorgiaAnticoDiavola
Honolulu, HawaiiProof Public HouseFried Rice Pizza
Boise, IdahoFlying Pie PizzeriaTuna Melt Pizza
Chicago, IllinoisGiordano’sCheese Deep Dish
Indianapolis, IndianaBazbeaux PizzaNeptune Pizza
Iowa City, IowaA & A Pagliai’s PizzaPalace Special
Kansas City, KansasTopp’dThai Peanut Pizza
Lexington, KentuckyJoe Bologna’sSfingione Pizza
New Orleans, LouisianaPizza DeliciousCheese Pizza
Ogunquit, MaineCornerstone Artisanal Pizza
& Craft Beer		Cold Picked Lobster Pizza
Darnestown, MarylandInferno PizzaD.O.C. Margherita Pizza
Boston, MassachusettsRegina PizzeriaGiambotta Pizza
Detroit, MichiganBelle Isle PizzaCorktown Pizza
St. Paul, MinnesotaBlack Sheep PizzaPersian Beef, Tomato, Feta
& Harissa Pizza
Jackson, MississippiSal & Mookie’s New York Pizza & Ice Cream JointMeat Packing District Pizza
Kansas City, MissouriIl LazzaroneMargherita Pizza
Missoula, MontanaBiga PizzaCaramelized Goat Pizza
Lincoln, NebraskaYia Yia’sThe Francais Pizza
Henderson, NevadaSettebelloPizza Carbonara
Manchester, New Hampshire900 Degrees Wood Fired Pizzeria900 Degrees House Pie
Boonton, New JerseyBevacqua’s Reservoir TavernBar Pizza
Albuquerque, New MexicoGiovanni’s PizzeriaNew Mexican Pizza
New York City, New YorkBleeker Street PizzaNonna Maria Pizza
Charlotte, North CarolinaPure PizzaShe-Rex Pizza
Grand Forks, North DakotaRhombus GuysTater-Tot Pizza
Lakewood, OhioAngelo’s of LakewoodSuper Deluxe Pizza
Oklahoma City, OklahomaHideaway PizzaThe Hideaway Special
Portland, OregonApizza Scholls PizzaApizza Amore
Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaPizza BrainTom Pie
Providence, Rhode IslandAl FornoCalamari Pizza
North Charleston, South CarolinaEVO PizzaPotato & Corn Pizza
Sioux Falls, South DakotaMonks House of Ale ReputeDub’s Thai Pizza
Memphis, TennesseeHog & HominyRed Eye Pizza
San Antonio, TexasBig Lou’s PizzaBBQ Pizza
Park City, UtahEste PizzaTerra
Burlington, VermontAmerican FlatbreadSun-Dried Tomato and
Mushroom Pizza
Arlington, VirginiaPupatellaCalabrese Pizza
Seattle, WashingtonSerious PizzaYukon Gold Potato, Rosemary,
Pecorino Roman
Fayetteville, West VirginiaPies & PintsSriracha Shrimp Pizza
Madison, WisconsinPizza BruttaMiele Pizza
Jackson Hole, WyomingPinky G’s PizzeriaFunky Chicken Pizza