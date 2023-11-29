TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you want a slice of the best pizza in Florida, you’ll have to travel to Gainesville. Satchel’s Pizza was named the top place to grab a slice of pizza in the state, according to Taste of Home.
The ranking highlighted Satchel’s Pizza’s custom pie.
“Feeling creative? Embrace your inner foodie at Satchel’s Pizza, where you can make custom creations with unexpected toppings like tempeh, ground beef and more,” Taste of Home reported.
The pizzeria is located at 1800 Northeast 23rd Avenue, which is just minutes from the University of Florida.
The report also highlighted pizzerias across the United States. Here is Taste of Home’s list of the best pizzas in each state:
|Location
|Restaurant
|Best Pizza
|Birmingham, Alabama
|Post Office Pies
|Make Your Own
|Anchorage, Alaska
|Moose’s Tooth Pub and Pizzeria
|B.L.T Pizza
|Phoenix, Arizona
|Pizzeria Bianco
|Rosa Pizza
|Little Rock, Arkansas
|Damgoode Pies
|Underdog Pizza
|Los Angeles, California
|Pizzeria Mozza
|Goat Cheese, Leeks, Scallions,
Garlic and Bacon Pizza
|Denver, Colorado
|Ian’s Pizza
|Macaroni and Cheese Pizza
|New Haven, Connecticut
|Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana
|White Clam Pizza
|Greenville, Delaware
|Pizza by Elizabeth
|Saint Pizza
|Atlanta, Georgia
|Antico
|Diavola
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|Proof Public House
|Fried Rice Pizza
|Boise, Idaho
|Flying Pie Pizzeria
|Tuna Melt Pizza
|Chicago, Illinois
|Giordano’s
|Cheese Deep Dish
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|Bazbeaux Pizza
|Neptune Pizza
|Iowa City, Iowa
|A & A Pagliai’s Pizza
|Palace Special
|Kansas City, Kansas
|Topp’d
|Thai Peanut Pizza
|Lexington, Kentucky
|Joe Bologna’s
|Sfingione Pizza
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|Pizza Delicious
|Cheese Pizza
|Ogunquit, Maine
|Cornerstone Artisanal Pizza
& Craft Beer
|Cold Picked Lobster Pizza
|Darnestown, Maryland
|Inferno Pizza
|D.O.C. Margherita Pizza
|Boston, Massachusetts
|Regina Pizzeria
|Giambotta Pizza
|Detroit, Michigan
|Belle Isle Pizza
|Corktown Pizza
|St. Paul, Minnesota
|Black Sheep Pizza
|Persian Beef, Tomato, Feta
& Harissa Pizza
|Jackson, Mississippi
|Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
|Meat Packing District Pizza
|Kansas City, Missouri
|Il Lazzarone
|Margherita Pizza
|Missoula, Montana
|Biga Pizza
|Caramelized Goat Pizza
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|Yia Yia’s
|The Francais Pizza
|Henderson, Nevada
|Settebello
|Pizza Carbonara
|Manchester, New Hampshire
|900 Degrees Wood Fired Pizzeria
|900 Degrees House Pie
|Boonton, New Jersey
|Bevacqua’s Reservoir Tavern
|Bar Pizza
|Albuquerque, New Mexico
|Giovanni’s Pizzeria
|New Mexican Pizza
|New York City, New York
|Bleeker Street Pizza
|Nonna Maria Pizza
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|Pure Pizza
|She-Rex Pizza
|Grand Forks, North Dakota
|Rhombus Guys
|Tater-Tot Pizza
|Lakewood, Ohio
|Angelo’s of Lakewood
|Super Deluxe Pizza
|Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|Hideaway Pizza
|The Hideaway Special
|Portland, Oregon
|Apizza Scholls Pizza
|Apizza Amore
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Pizza Brain
|Tom Pie
|Providence, Rhode Island
|Al Forno
|Calamari Pizza
|North Charleston, South Carolina
|EVO Pizza
|Potato & Corn Pizza
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|Monks House of Ale Repute
|Dub’s Thai Pizza
|Memphis, Tennessee
|Hog & Hominy
|Red Eye Pizza
|San Antonio, Texas
|Big Lou’s Pizza
|BBQ Pizza
|Park City, Utah
|Este Pizza
|Terra
|Burlington, Vermont
|American Flatbread
|Sun-Dried Tomato and
Mushroom Pizza
|Arlington, Virginia
|Pupatella
|Calabrese Pizza
|Seattle, Washington
|Serious Pizza
|Yukon Gold Potato, Rosemary,
Pecorino Roman
|Fayetteville, West Virginia
|Pies & Pints
|Sriracha Shrimp Pizza
|Madison, Wisconsin
|Pizza Brutta
|Miele Pizza
|Jackson Hole, Wyoming
|Pinky G’s Pizzeria
|Funky Chicken Pizza