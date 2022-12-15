MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two resort housekeepers were arrested Wednesday after deputies said they stabbed and cut each other with knives during an argument.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the Rock Reef Resort in Key Largo around 9:48 a.m. regarding a fight.

Investigators said the women were arguing about work when Ketlove Luis, 26, cut 37-year-old Clodine Jean’s right arm, causing a four-inch gash. Deputies said Luis suffered minor cuts to her waist and arm.

Both women were taken to a hospital for their injuries and then taken to jail. They face charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct, according to the sheriff’s office.